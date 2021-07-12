Princess Charlene of Monaco shares worrying photos amid recovery from surgery

The royal has been in South Africa recovering from surgery. Photo / @hshprincesscharlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco is missing her children amid her recovery from surgery.

The wife of Prince Albert hasn't seen her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques since late June as she recuperates from a painful surgery, reports Fox News.

And she took to Instagram over the weekend to share candid photos captioned, "Spending time with Jacqui and Bella, making blankets for the creche next door. Wish me luck."

She shared snaps of herself talking and blowing kisses to her 6-year-old children over FaceTime. The former Olympic swimmer has been sporting a shorter hairstyle since getting a "half-hawk" last December.

The princess also shared a selfie in front of conservation posters reading "Save our elephants" and "Save the rhino".

Charlene opened up about the "trying time" she's had while separated from Albert, 63, as she recovers.

"I miss my husband and children dearly," she told South African News Channel24. "Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

The royal had to miss her tenth wedding anniversary as she recovers.

The pair previously said: "HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support," People magazine reported.

"The generosity they have experienced during the 10 years of their marriage is heartwarming."

A representative from the palace told People that Albert and the couple's children would visit Charlene in South Africa soon.

She is in her home country recovering from surgery she had "to address complications from a previous operation". She had previous surgery in May for a serious ear, nose and throat infection contracted during a visit to South Africa. She has not been in Monaco since then.

The athlete has been married to Albert since July 1, 2011. The couple welcomed their twins in 2014.

Albert and Charlene's planned public celebration for their 10th wedding anniversary was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.