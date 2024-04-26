Grab life by the horns and book yourself a spot at Paintvine’s wine and paint evening.

Immerse yourself in Auckland’s vibrant arts scene with an eclectic line-up of plays, concerts and other creative endeavours.

Paintvine

If your Saturday-night plans are looking a tad dull, grab life by the horns and book yourself a spot at Paintvine’s wine and paint evening at The Chamberlain in Britomart. This weekend’s event is a two-hour step-by-step guided painting session, led by experienced artist Julia Glenn, that will have you recreating the Cat in the Moon artwork. They provide everything you need and you walk away with your masterpiece on canvas and a fun night in the memory bank. Grab a friend or go it alone; either way, you’re bound to have a giggle as you unleash your creative juices and sip some fermented grape juices.

April 27, 7pm. The Chamberlain, 120 Quay St, Auckland. Tickets $49 from paintvine.co.nz Drinks not included.

A Red-Tipped Dawn — Pāhautea at Waiapu Ngutu Awa, one of the works featured in Auckland Art Gallery's Taimoana/Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa exhibition. Photo / Natalie Robertson

Taimoana/Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa

The brand-new exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery-Toi o Tāmaki, Taimoana/Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa, is rolling into its second week and should be on every New Zealander’s must-see list. It’s a selection of works from the gallery’s own collection of modern art by contemporary New Zealand artists along with historical pieces, broadly sharing a theme of the coast or shoreline. Gallery director Kristen Lacy says the exhibition “explores our place in the world, confronting local histories and global issues from a distinctly New Zealand perspective”. As we all contemplate the future of our coastlines and how they will change over the coming decades, Taimoana prompts us to reflect on their significance culturally and their role as a recurring theme within New Zealand art.

On now until July 2026. Auckland Art Gallery, cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Sts, Auckland CBD. Free.

The cast of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel might be of advanced age, but they’re quick as whips and very funny. Photo / Johan Persson

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Give yourself a laugh this weekend by heading along to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which opened on Tuesday at The Civic. Based on the book that became a hit movie starring Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy and more, this show’s cast has credit lists as long as your arm and not just because they’re ancient — beg your pardon, seasoned. Coronation Street star Rula Lenska leads a combined international and local cast to bring the joyful story of seven retirees who, for different reasons, have up and left the UK and moved to Bangalore, looking for adventure, love and new meaning in their twilight years. There are matinees on both Saturday and Sunday as well as the evening shows, and the season continues for another week before heading to Wellington and Christchurch. Rest assured no one’s forgetting their lines — the cast might be of advanced age, but they’re quick as whips and very funny. It’s bound to put a smile on your face.

April 23 to May 5. The Civic, cnr Queen and Wellesley Sts, Auckland CBD. Tickets start at $85 + booking fee from ticketmaster.co.nz

Dragon 50th Anniversary Tour

Relive your misspent youth by heading along to the 50th-anniversary tour of local rock icons Dragon this Saturday at the Auckland Town Hall. Joined on stage by special guests Hello Sailor, this concert is a walk down Aotearoa’s rock’n’roll memory lane. It’s the grand finale of a national tour celebrating 50 years of songs like Rain, April Sun in Cuba and Are You Old Enough. Anyone who saw the band’s gigs at the Powerstation last year can attest that half a century and a few line-up changes later, these guys can still rock a stage and entertain a crowd. You’re likely to leave this concert a little hoarse — Dragon crowds are known to belt the hits out along with the band. It’s a vibe.

April 27, 8pm. Auckland Town Hall, Queen St, Auckland. Tickets $69.90 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz

Bill Withers Social Club

Some of this country’s most soulful voices come together on stage this Saturday to reprise their Auckland Arts Festival hit, the Bill Withers Social Club. Dallas Tamaira (Fat Freddy’s Drop), Rio Hemopo (TrinityRoots), Troy Kingi and LA Mitchell (Terrible Sons, Fly My Pretties) will be performing the legendary jams of soul icon Bill Withers, including Lean on Me, Lovely Day, Grandma’s Hands and Ain’t No Sunshine. A tribute to a singer and songwriter who has had an outsized influence on these local musicians, the concert honours Withers’ songwriting genius while infusing the songs with a bit of an Aotearoa soul flavour. It’s a one-off concert so you may not get the opportunity to worship at the Withers temple like this again.

April 27, 8pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland CBD. Tickets start at $79.75 + booking fee from ticketmaster.co.nz

Long Bay Village Market

If you’re looking for a weekend market to meander through, check out the Long Bay Village Market on Sunday. This wee monthly marché is held in the village piazza and on the green field next to the arch sculpture, and has all the market must-haves: good coffee, artisan foods, an eclectic array of arts, crafts, fashion, jewellery, homewares and plants, and live music to add a little hip wiggle to your Sunday-morning step. Pair the market with a walk along Long Bay and you’ve got a licence to indulge in some fresh pastries and other tasty delights.

April 28, 9am-2pm. Glenvar Ridge Rd, Long Bay, Auckland. Free.

The Effect is a tale of two people who meet on a medical trial for antidepressants and fall for each other. Photo / SIGNÝ BJÖRG

The Effect

ATC’s production of The Effect is the hottest ticket in town right now, and that might seem surprising given at first it sounds a bit like a university course in both chemistry and philosophy. But it also comes with the following warnings: “sexual references, offensive language, physical aggression, seizure depiction, and references to depression, anxiety, suicide”. In other words, it’s racy and highly entertaining at the same time as being intellectual and thought-provoking. It comes from the brilliant mind of Lucy Prebble, most famous for writing hit show I Hate Suzie, starring Billie Piper, and being an executive producer on Succession. It’s a tale of two people who meet during a medical trial for antidepressants and fall for each other. At the heart of the play is the question of whether love is “real” or just a chemical byproduct. If you think you already know the answer, that’s even more reason for you to book a ticket.

On now, until May 11. ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Auckland CBD. Standard adult tickets $69-$84 from atc.co.nz

Electrify Aotearoa is a one-day conference aimed at bringing together women in the start-up game.

Plan ahead: Electrify Aotearoa

This one’s quite a few weeks away, but if it sounds like a bit of you, you’ll need to start planning your trip soon. Electrify Aotearoa is a one-day conference in Wellington that’s aimed at bringing together women in the start-up game. They’ve already had successful events in Tāmaki Makaurau and Ōtautahi, so they’re taking their particular brand of women-in-business empowerment to the capital. The night before the main event, the conference opens with a screening of documentary Show Her The Money, presented by filmmaker Catherine Gray, which explores why women get less than 2 per cent of venture capital funding. There will be keynotes from some of Aotearoa’s most successful female founders and entrepreneurs, along with panel discussions, workshops and opportunities for networking. If you’re a female trying to get something off the ground or even have only an abundance of ideas and a twinkle in your eye, you’ll no doubt gain some valuable insights from Electrify Aotearoa.

June 19, 8am to 6.30pm (Show Her The Money screening June 18). St James Theatre, 87/77 Courtenay Place, Te Aro, Wellington. Individual pass $199, three-pass pack $399 from electrifyaotearoa.co.nz

It's almost time to yuk it up in Ponsonby for Eat Drink Love Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plan ahead: Eat Drink Love Ponsonby

It’s almost May, and that means it’s time to yuk it up in Ponsonby for Eat Drink Love Ponsonby. With more than 65 offers for diners in three categories — under $30, $30 to $50 and $50 and over — having all your social gatherings in Ponsonby from May 1 seems like a sensible choice. Along with dining deals, there are events like free face painting for children during weekend lunches at Prego, a comedy night at INCA, Meals at the Movies at Silky Otter featuring screenings of Back to Black and Planet of the Apes, live music, improv theatre and a PonsonBurger day to wrap it all up on May 28. Hospitality joints are doing it tough yet again so if you’ve got friends, family or potential lovers to catch up with, do it over a drink or a meal in Ponsonby if you can.

May 1-28. Various venues in Ponsonby, Auckland. Go to eatdrinkloveponsonby.co.nz for a full list of the offers.