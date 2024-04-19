The Effect is on now at ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

REVIEW:

In Benjamin Kilby-Henson’s revival of Lucy Prebble’s thought-provoking play, two lovers fall for each other during a drug trial. But does love come from the head or the heart - and does it matter?

Thud. Thud. Thud. Thud. The drum of a racing heartbeat echoes with intensity at ASB Waterfront Theatre, where director Benjamin Kilby-Henson’s powerful and intimate re-upholstery of The Effect opened on Thursday night.

As the beating drum of the heart overwhelms two nervous characters on stage, we brace ourselves for confronting experience as we’re challenged to think about what defines the human experience.

Tristan, played by Jayden Daniels, and Connie, played by Zoë Robins.

Originally written by Lucy Prebble - executive producer and writer on the Bafta, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning HBO TV series Succession - in 2012, the play follows Tristan (Jayden Daniels) and Connie (Zoë Robins), participants in a drug trial testing a powerful antidepressant.

As the emotional stakes rise, so do the ethical dilemmas faced by Dr Lorna James (Sara Wiseman) and Dr Toby Sealey (Jarod Rawiri) who are overseeing the trial. Prebble’s narrative challenges deterministic views of emotional well-being, emphasising the mystery and complexity of human connection.

Doubts arise about whether their attraction is chemically induced - and who truly holds control over the mind, love, or otherwise.

Tristan with Dr Lorna James, played by Sara Wiseman.

Under Kilby-Henson’s masterful direction, the choice of minimalist usage of props and set pieces galvanised the attention on the outstanding performances of all characters.

As the trial progresses, Connie’s heightened sense of hearing is intensified by Chelsea Jade’s sound design, which draws the audio closer and makes it more palpable. The pulsating, rhythmic score amplifies the tension as their doubts about their emotions intensify.

For two hours and 20 minutes, those in the audience resonated easily with the performance, often laughing and at times - myself included - welling up in tears.

Dr Toby Sealey holds a human brain. He's played by Jarod Rawiri.

Nearly half of all people in New Zealand will encounter mental distress or illness during their lifetime and around 10 per cent of Kiwis receive some sort of care for mental health already.

It may have been over a decade since Prebble wrote the play - but it stands the test of time and is as relevant as ever.

What: The Effect

Who: Auckland Theatre Company

Where & when: ASB Waterfront Theatre until May 11