From things to do in Auckland to easy at-home activities - here's how to pass the time. Photo / Getty Images

It’s that time of year again. The school holidays have crept up on us and the dreaded question of “hiring childcare versus taking leave” has reared its ugly - and pricey - head. But further putting parents on the back foot is a slight miscalculation on the 2024 calendar.

This year, the school holidays fell two weeks after the Easter long weekend, leaving parents scrambling for holiday programmes and babysitters to keep kids entertained.

With the school break falling between April 13 and April 28, parents may be scratching their heads over what to do with the family to keep everyone happy and clear of the dreaded “B” word.

Concerned parents, don’t fret. With a range of cheap and interesting experiences taking place all over Auckland and a couple of fun, at-home activities to keep the kiddies busy while you work from home, all your bases are covered for the holiday period. All that’s left to do is have a serious chat with that Easter Bunny to discuss why he decided to visit early...

Out and about

Be mesmerised by the Arborialis Luminarium

Arborialis Luminarium, a colourful inflatable labyrinth created by Alan Parkinson of Architects of Air.

If a little bit of magic is what you’re after in the upcoming break, look no further than Aotea Square’s Arborialis Luminarium, an inflatable maze of winding paths and soaring domes that provide kids with a multi-sensory adventure in the heart of the city. Imitating a colourful forest for children to explore and get lost in, the mesmerising labyrinth is sure to immerse them in wonder.

When: From Saturday, April 13 to Sunday, April 28

Where: Aotea Square, 291-297 Queen Street

Price: $17 for kids, $20 for adults. Buy tickets here.

Explore the ocean from a different perspective with Kelly Tarlton’s Art Aquarium

Dive into Art Aquarium at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s.

Art Aquarium has returned to Kelly Tarlton’s this autumn, with an exciting lineup of see-inspired activities to inform and inspire. With face painting, canvas art and creative STEM workshops led by social media sensation STEM with M, Auckland’s aquarium dazzles kids with the magic of the marine world, added in with a dash of creativity to keep them curious.

When: Open every day from 9.30am-5pm, April 13 - April 28

Where: Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, 23 Tamaki Drive, Ōrākei

Price: $45 per adult and $32 per child. Buy tickets here.

Take to the slopes at Snow Planet

Take to the slopes these holidays for some snow-covered fun.

While summer has only just started to fade away, you don’t have to look too far for some winter wonderland fun in Auckland. Whether your kids are skiing pros, love a slide on the tube or are newbies to the snow, a day at Snow Planet is sure to keep the boredom at bay - just be sure to wrap up cosy.

When: Open from 10am-10pm every day (Open on Fridays until midnight)

Where: Snow Planet, 91 Small Road, Silverdale

Price: Prices depend on activities. Buy tickets here.

Become a scientist for the day at Motat

Learn about science at Auckland's Motat during the holiday break.

The Science Roadshow is setting up shop at Motat over the holidays, with a range of hands-on exhibitions and activities to explore. Learn about the power of physical and chemical changes in a live hourly show or dabble with microscopes, telescopes and infrared cameras for a day of scientific discovery.

When: Open from 10am-4pm, April 13-28

Where: Motat, 805 Great North Road, Western Springs

Price: $10 for kids, $19 for adults. Buy tickets here.

Get up close with red pandas at Auckland Zoo

Feed endangered red pandas at Auckland Zoo.

If Turning Red is a screen staple with your kids, look no further than Auckland Zoo to bring their favourite movie to life. Kids can learn about red pandas’ behaviours, habitat and diet, and even feed the endangered creatures some of their favourite treats.

When: Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3.30pm

Where: Auckland Zoo, Motions Rd, Western Springs

Price: $220 for two people. Buy tickets here.

At-home activities

Make playdough

It’s perhaps not great for your white couch, but a perfect way to pass the time is making some colourful playdough to stick around the house. Playdough is not only super-easy to make, but the creation process can be put into motion with just a few ingredients you can find in your pantry.

Bake cookies

There’s nothing like enjoying the fruits of your labours, and making cookies is a great way to teach your kids some kitchen skills - with the added confectionary bonus. Grab an apron and your handy helpers for some much-cherished bonding time, with some sweet treats in tow.

Challenge your kids to a Lego Masters competition over the holidays. Photo / Warren Buckland

Let’s play Lego Masters

Encourage some creative flair with your kids and challenge them to a Lego-making competition. From dream houses to sports cars, set a goal (and a timer) as you get on with your work. In just an hour, you may have a budding architect on your hands.

Nerf gun challenge

If there’s one ever-present constant in a parent’s life, it is an array of scattered Nerf bullets around the house. Gather them up and have a Nerf gun challenge by making some targets and creating a game out of it for your little ones. Or perhaps get involved with a little ninja Nerf stakeout in the house - winner gets to pick the movie (see the next activity).

Build a fort and make movie night a little more magical. Photo / Getty Images

Build a fort and watch a movie

An easy plan for those cold, dreary days is to chuck on a great movie and make an event out of snuggling up in front of the telly. Build a fort made out of blankets, make some themed snacks to match the movie and curl up with a great flick - or several - to create a little bit of magic out of the mundane.