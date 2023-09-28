Monaco's Princess Charlene arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino

Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken out against the claims she and Prince Albert are on the verge of divorce, labelling the reports “exhausting”.

The 45-year-old royal has returned to her home country after visiting family in South Africa, reports the Daily Mail.

It was her first visit to South Africa since 2021, when a serious illness kept her away from her husband Prince Albert and her children for several months as she wasn’t able to fly.

And on her most recent visit, she said in an interview that she is tired of the speculation around her marriage.

She told South Africa’s News24, “I find the rumours tiring and exhausting”, referring to European outlets Bild and Voici, who claimed she had moved permanently to Switzerland and only returned to Monaco to see Prince Albert “by appointment”.

The former Olympic swimmer insisted there is “nothing wrong” with her marriage, adding, “I just don’t understand where these rumours come from.”

It comes after she earlier told a Monegasque outlet that she is “serene and happy” with Prince Albert.

Earlier this year, rumours about the royal marriage were fuelled when she deleted her Instagram page.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene prior to the presentation of the trophy during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco on Sunday, May 28, 2023. AP Photo / Luca Bruno

But she has now claimed the move was made to protect her children and keep them away from the “pressure” of public royal life.

The princess took part in a public engagement earlier this week, joining the Monegasque Seniors’ Association for an event.

She danced with one of the association members and was given a bouquet of flowers on the night.

On the couple’s wedding day in 2011, Charlene was labelled the “runaway bride” by the French press after she reportedly tried to run away before the ceremony - a rumour she has since dismissed.

Her long stay in South Africa in 2021 threw doubt over her relationship with Prince Albert, as she was away from Monaco for 10 months.

When she returned, Albert told People magazine that his wife was “overwhelmed” and “unwell”, and that it had become “pretty evident” on her return that she needed more treatment.

“She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life,” he said.

To make a decision about her treatment, the prince and other family members sat down with her, he said.

“I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this.

“She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco.”

Albert added that the couple’s two children Gabriella and Jacques would visit their mother once they’d been given the “medical go-ahead”, and that the twins understood “she was tired ... not quite herself”.