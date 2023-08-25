Princess Charlene's social media accounts have gone dark amid rumours she's living away from her family. Photo / AP

Princess Charlene of Monaco has disappeared from social media, as her Instagram account appears to have been deactivated.

Charlene, 45, who is married to Prince Albert, the reigning monarch of Monaco, ran the account @hshprincesscharlene, which had 462,000 followers, reports People.

She posted personal and professional updates on the page, including her work as a royal and news about her 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are reportedly living 350km apart. Photo / AP

Her professional profile is still active under the handle Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, sharing updates on her children’s charity.

In recent months, Charlene was less active on her Instagram account, though Albert’s official page regularly shares updates on the royals’ activities.

Charlene recently appeared in several photos on the account of occasions including the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala, a candlelit banquet at Monaco City Hall alongside her husband and a reception for France’s rugby team ahead of the World Cup.

Last year, she shared snaps of her children starting school and dressing up for Halloween.

It comes after reports that Charlene and Albert are living 350 kilometres apart, with the princess having returned to Switzerland, where she previously stayed for health treatments.

The royal couple’s marriage is still the subject of divorce rumours after years of speculation, and now Charlene is said to see Albert only “by appointment”.

The former Olympic swimmer, 35, went “missing” for more than a year in 2021, having returned to her former home country South Africa and then to a private Swiss clinic for health treatments before reappearing in Monaco in early 2022.

But mystery has surrounded the royal couple since they married in 2011, with reports that Charlene had tried to run away on the morning of their wedding day.

Now a recent report from French magazine Voici claims that Charlene has not returned home to the palace after a yacht holiday in the Mediterranean with Prince Albert and their twins.

A source told the magazine: “Today, it’s a couple who makes appointments to see each other”, and suggested they are staying “united” for the good of their children.



