Princess Charlene of Monaco is denying rumours of a separation from her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco is denying rumours of a separation from her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco. Photo / Getty Images

Ever since Prince Albert of Monaco slipped that handcrafted, pear-cut diamond and Cartier wedding band on Charlene’s finger some 12 years ago, rumours have swirled that all has never been entirely well with the royal couple.

When it was alleged the princess, a former Olympic swimmer, tried to flee before the wedding, the French media gave her the title “Runaway Bride”.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, wore a custom Giorgio Armani gown for her wedding in 2011. Picture / Getty Images.

And while she made it to the alter and the couple have two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, claims of a rift have followed Charlene since her wedding day, fed by the deduction that because the royal has often been spotted without her wedding rings, her marriage is on the rocks.

Now, French magazine Royauté has claimed a separation is in fact in process for the royal pair - a rumour that has gained traction on gossip sites and social media.

The rumour began when the princess, 44, was notably absent from Monaco for much of 2021. However it was claimed she was in her native South Africa receiving medical treatment which was followed by a stint in a Swiss clinic for exhaustion.

But as the princess returns to her royal duties and steps out for public appearances, her team is fighting back against any suggestion of unhappiness between her and Albert, the only son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer III.

The wedding of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer III of Monaco in 1956. Photo / Getty Images

Titles such as Town and Country ran the headline: “Are Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco separating?” two days ago while Hello! described the princess as “dazzling ... amid divorce rumours”.

But according to People magazine, a source from the Monegasque royal palace has said the original article is “ ... made up of old stories which weren’t true to begin with.”

And the Daily Mail has reported that the Palace’s press office has released a statement about the claims saying they “formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the magazine”.

A spokesperson said: “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.”



