Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended King Charles' coronation together in May this year. Photo / AP

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended King Charles' coronation together in May this year. Photo / AP

Princess Charlene of Monaco is reportedly living 350km away from her husband Prince Albert and only sees him “by appointment”.

The royal couple’s marriage is still the subject of divorce rumours after years of speculation, and now Charlene is said to be living in Switzerland, away from her family.

The former Olympic swimmer, 35, went “missing” for more than a year in 2021, having returned to her home country South Africa and then to a private Swiss clinic for health treatments before reappearing in Monaco in early 2022.

But mystery has surrounded the royal couple since they married in 2011, with reports that Charlene had tried to run away on the morning of their wedding day.

Now a recent report from French magazine Voici claims that Charlene has not returned home to the palace after a yacht holiday in the Mediterranean with Prince Albert and their twins, 8-year-old Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella and is reportedly living abroad.

A source told the magazine: “Today, it’s a couple who makes appointments to see each other”, and suggested they are staying “united” for the good of their children.

Another source told German outlet Bild that Charlene and Albert “take turns taking care of the children”.

Voici first claimed in May last year that Albert pays his wife more than US$12 million a year ($20m) to conduct her royal duties under an “ultra-confidential contract”.

Charlene has seemingly made a return to royal life, appearing at King Charles’ coronation in May as well as several other public engagements, but questions remain over her year-long disappearance - said to be down to poor health.

Until March last year, it was thought she was recovering from a mystery illness at a Switzerland health clinic. She had previously suffered an ear, nose and throat infection, which led to several operations in South Africa throughout 2021.

Fears for her wellbeing came out when her children were photographed at National Day of Monaco celebrations in November 2021. The twins were seen holding up a sign in one of the palace windows with the message: “We Love You, Mommy” and “We Miss You, Mommy”.

The royal marriage has had its fair share of scandal. Prince Albert has confessed to fathering children outside the marriage, and Charlene reportedly tried to run away on their wedding day. She was also seen shedding tears during the ceremony.

The pair met after the 2000 Olympic Games, where swimmer Charlene competed.