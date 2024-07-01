Princess Anne, pictured at a community event in Wellingborough in February. The Princess Royal was hospitalised in June following an incident with a horse. Photo / Getty Images
Princess Royal left hospital last week to continue recovery from concussion at home.
The Princess Royal has said she is “deeply saddened” to miss a memorial ceremony in Canada, as she made her first public comments since being hospitalised last week.
The princess, who had intended to fly to the Commonwealth realm this weekend, said it was with “deep regret” that she is not able to join a service to mark the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial.
In her absence, the princess’ remarks were read by the Canadian Governor-General.
“It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,” the princess said.
“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”
Princess’ engagements postponed
Anne has postponed a further week of engagements, after the serious accident on June 24.
Her team have postponed engagements in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, and Gloucester in the coming week, with all further work to be assessed in line with advice from doctors.
In a written statement after her discharge, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, her husband, said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”
It is not known how long Anne will spend convalescing, but she will be receiving rehabilitation support at home.
The repatriation of the Unknown Soldier, who served at Beaumont-Hamel in France in World War I, has been described by the Royal Canadian Legion as “momentous”.
He will be interred at the refurbished Newfoundland National War Memorial which is being rededicated to mark its 100th anniversary.