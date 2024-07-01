The King’s sister, 73, spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being hurt while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

She departed privately on Friday morning without being seen and is continuing her recovery at home.

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Lawrence attend the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17. Photo / Getty Images

The Canadian memorial ceremony saw the repatriation of the remains of an unknown World War I soldier from Newfoundland, who fell on the battlefields in Northern France.

In her absence, the princess’ remarks were read by the Canadian Governor-General.

“It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,” the princess said.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

Princess’ engagements postponed

Anne has postponed a further week of engagements, after the serious accident on June 24.

Her team have postponed engagements in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, and Gloucester in the coming week, with all further work to be assessed in line with advice from doctors.

In a written statement after her discharge, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, her husband, said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

It is not known how long Anne will spend convalescing, but she will be receiving rehabilitation support at home.

The repatriation of the Unknown Soldier, who served at Beaumont-Hamel in France in World War I, has been described by the Royal Canadian Legion as “momentous”.

He will be interred at the refurbished Newfoundland National War Memorial which is being rededicated to mark its 100th anniversary.








