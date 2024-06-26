The Princess Royal has been in hospital this week after she was struck by a horse. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess Royal is “recovering slowly” after being struck by a horse and will be discharged from hospital “when she is ready”, her husband said on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 69, gave a brief progress report after visiting his wife, who was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with head injuries on Sunday.

However, he declined to speculate about when she would be well enough to go home, saying: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

Buckingham Palace has previously expressed hope that she will be discharged later this week.