Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Fistral Beach on May 09, 2024 in Newquay, Cornwall. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to shooting your shot, one woman has made a royal job of it.

Prince William visited Cornwall on Thursday to view a plot of land that he purchased with the intention of building houses in an effort to change the face of the homeless crisis in the UK. While there, he received a very cheeky offer.

While speaking to royal fans who had gathered to see him, the father of three was caught talking to a little girl before one woman saw an opportunity and shouted, “can I have a kiss, William?”

The Prince was quick to sweetly laugh off the moment and said “nice to see you guys,” before he walked on to greet other fans.

“Can I get a kiss, William?” 😂



Gotta admire the confidence and guts of this woman who asked William for a kiss! 😂



And Prince William being being a true gentleman, laughed it off and walked away ☺️❤️



🎥 Rebecca English via Daily Fail pic.twitter.com/CJsPYK9UnS — Prie 🔅 (@RoyalDelhiite) May 9, 2024

During his visit to the town, William was seen playing an impromptu game of volleyball with children at the beach and confessed with the warm weather, he could be tempted to go for a surf, the Daily Mail reported.

Speaking to one group of surfers, he queried: “What is it like out there? Looks good for a few waves.”

William visited the small town as part of his role as Prince of Wales which also included taking over the £1.2 billion ($2.49b) Duchy of Cornwall estate his father left him when he ascended the throne in September 2022.

The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate which the King ran for more than 50 years. It is widely reported that the land has a special place in Charles’ heart as he had a great passion for the environment.

In an interview with the Sunday Times last year, William revealed that since inheriting the 52,000ha with his title, he plans to build social housing and has pledged to “push where he can” for more council properties.

It is part of his mission to end homelessness in the UK and will be a part of a five-year project.

A brilliant afternoon at Fistral Beach meeting some of the people dedicated to keeping our shores safe this summer 🌊 pic.twitter.com/VvKTPgU5K8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 9, 2024

It comes after news Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate are “going through hell”.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Amaia Arrieta, a designer who has been styling the senior royals for over 10 years, said the parents of three - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis - are struggling to handle the Princess of Wales’ recent cancer diagnosis.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment,” Arrieta said. Confessing the couple’s lives since receiving the diagnosis has been difficult, she added; “I think they are going through hell.”

“I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”



