The Prince of Wales' royal comment struck an emotional chord in his father's heart. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William reduced his father to tears after making a heartfelt comment about the future of the Royal family.

Following Charles’s procession to King, many of his duties as Prince of Wales were passed down to his eldest son, William including the Duchy of Cornwall, now a resurfaced interview has revealed a past comment made by William caused Charles to shed a tear.

The Star reported the ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall shows a clip where William is seen speaking to a second-generation farmer, Mervyn Keeling, about the royal private estate and he admitted he had started thinking about what he would do once he inherited the Duchy.

“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it.” He said adding, “I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do.”

The documentary quickly cut to Charles who confessed he was taken aback by the clip of his son and the farmer, “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it.

“I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really.” He said adding, “Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile.”

The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate which the King ran for more than 50 years. Building its value to over GBP£1billion (NZ$2.07 billion), it is widely reported that the land has a special place in Charles’ heart as he had a great passion for the environment.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales has revealed that since inheriting the 130,000-acre land with his new title, he plans to build social housing and has pledged to “push where he can” for more council properties.

It is part of his mission to end homelessness in the UK and will be a part of a five-year project with more details expected to be announced at the end of June.