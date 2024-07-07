Advertisement
Prince William spotted whizzing into Windsor Castle on e-scooter

Daily Telegraph UK
By Victoria Ward
2 mins to read
Prince William attends the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William attends the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20. Photo / Getty Images

A few weeks after Prince William went viral for “dad dancing” at the Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium, the royal seems to be breaking the internet yet again, this time for riding a scooter through the Windsor Castle grounds.

The Prince of Wales has been filmed whizzing into Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

Prince William, 42, was captured riding at pace into an entrance at the royal residence by a member of the public on July 4.

He was dressed in a blue jumper, a white shirt and black trousers, sporting sunglasses.

It is thought the Prince may have been visiting his father, the King, who was at Windsor Castle on Thursday before being driven to Buckingham Palace to hold audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, on Friday morning.

It emerged last summer that the Prince had treated himself to a two-wheeled, 16km/h electric scooter in order to swiftly travel to and from the castle from his family home, Adelaide Cottage, which is on the Windsor estate.

A royal source said at the time: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King.

“It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it is much easier by scooter than car or walking.”

Prince William Leaves Coworth Park Polo On His Black Ducati1198S, Coworth Park, London. Photo / Getty Images
‘It fills me with horror’

E-scooters are illegal to ride on public roads but can be ridden on private land.

The heir to the throne is known to love motorbikes, having once owned a £20,000 ($41,683) Ducati bike, which can go from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds.

He rode it the night before his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

However, the Princess of Wales once admitted she did not like him riding it.

Asked during a royal engagement in Dundee in 2015 whether the Prince was still riding a motorbike from time to time, she confirmed: “He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

He has not been seen on it recently, having apparently taken note and swapped it for the scooter.

