The Prince reportedly has an eco-friendly new way to get around the Windsor estate. Photo / AP

The Prince reportedly has an eco-friendly new way to get around the Windsor estate. Photo / AP

Prince William has a zippy new way of getting around the Windsor estate.

The 41-year-old environment lover has reportedly made the decision to invest in an electric scooter to make the almost 5km journey from his home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle where King Charles lives.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed the future King has opted for the eco-friendly transport option which travels at 10mph (16km/h) to get around the royal estate – particularly to visit his father.

“It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King,” the source said. “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

Prince William has reportedly invested in an electric scooter. Photo / Fabrizio Bensch of Reuters

Kensington Palace has not yet commented on William’s rumoured new transport method which is legally only to be used on private land with the landowner’s permission, according to UK law.

The make and model of the scooter is unknown, but it appears on brand for the heir who is a well-known environment lover. Many of his efforts have received global attention including when he launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020 for environmental innovators to help curb climate change.

After Charles’s ascension to the throne, his beloved Duchy of Cornwall title was passed down to his eldest son, and the Prince of Wales revealed a very green idea for what he wants to do with the billion-dollar estate.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, William revealed that since inheriting the 130,000-acre land along with his new title, he plans to build social housing and has pledged to “push where he can” for more council properties.

It is part of his mission to end homelessness in the UK and will be a part of a five-year project.

The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate which the King ran for more than 50 years, building its value to more than £1 billion (NZ$2.07b). It is widely reported that the land has a special place in Charles’ heart as he has a great passion for the environment.