Prince William, Princess Kate’s staffing shake-up amid Kate’s cancer treatment

Kate Middleton appeared with her family at Trooping The Colour this year. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate is continuing to rest and recover amid her recent cancer diagnosis, but she and Prince William have still been at work behind the scenes.

The royal couple have recently filled an important role in their team, hiring Sir David Lewis, former boss of grocery chain Tesco, as director for their Royal Foundation’s board of trustees, reports the Mirror UK.

He was knighted in 2021 for his services to business and the food industry, and worked for Unilever for more than 27 years before his role at Tesco from 2014 to 2020.

Filings made to the Companies House on July 2 show that Sir David, 59, was made the director of the Royal Foundation on June 20.

The charity works to support conservation, early years development, mental health work, emergency services, environmental concerns and the homeless.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry formed the foundation in 2009, with Kate joining as a patron in 2011.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle joined after the couple’s marriage in 2018. The Sussexes split from the foundation in June 2019.

Meghan joined the Royal Foundation in 2018. Photo / Getty Images
Could Kate appear at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon bosses are ‘hopeful’ Catherine, Princess of Wales will be able to present the winners’ trophies at this year’s tournament.

The 42-year-old royal - who has largely been out of the spotlight this year due to health issues - has been patron of the All England Club since 2016 and is a regular spectator at the annual tennis event, and it is hoped she will be in attendance to give out the prizes to the men’s and women’s singles winners next month.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the club will give Catherine “as much flexibility as possible” while she continues her cancer treatment, including potentially delaying a decision as to who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

She said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

- Additional reporting, Bang Showbiz


