The charity works to support conservation, early years development, mental health work, emergency services, environmental concerns and the homeless.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry formed the foundation in 2009, with Kate joining as a patron in 2011.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle joined after the couple’s marriage in 2018. The Sussexes split from the foundation in June 2019.

Meghan joined the Royal Foundation in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Could Kate appear at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon bosses are ‘hopeful’ Catherine, Princess of Wales will be able to present the winners’ trophies at this year’s tournament.

The 42-year-old royal - who has largely been out of the spotlight this year due to health issues - has been patron of the All England Club since 2016 and is a regular spectator at the annual tennis event, and it is hoped she will be in attendance to give out the prizes to the men’s and women’s singles winners next month.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the club will give Catherine “as much flexibility as possible” while she continues her cancer treatment, including potentially delaying a decision as to who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

She said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

