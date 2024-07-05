Princess Kate is continuing to rest and recover amid her recent cancer diagnosis, but she and Prince William have still been at work behind the scenes.
The royal couple have recently filled an important role in their team, hiring Sir David Lewis, former boss of grocery chain Tesco, as director for their Royal Foundation’s board of trustees, reports the Mirror UK.
He was knighted in 2021 for his services to business and the food industry, and worked for Unilever for more than 27 years before his role at Tesco from 2014 to 2020.
Filings made to the Companies House on July 2 show that Sir David, 59, was made the director of the Royal Foundation on June 20.