Prince William and the Princess of Wales have shared a never-before-seen snap of their children to mark the end of the year. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have celebrated the end of the year by sharing a previously unseen photo of their three children in a video recap of 2023.

The photo, taken during a photoshoot for Father’s Day in June this year, shows a smiling William, 41, with his arms around his three children George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, all in matching blue outfits.

“2023. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media accounts shared.

The sweet video recap included the three children’s birthday portraits from this year.

Another photo showed the three young royals delivering letters to children in need at their mother Princess Kate’s third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which took place earlier this month.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also appeared dressed up with their father to attend their grandfather King Charles III’s official coronation ceremony in May this year.

Several photos of both Prince William and the Princess of Wales were shared in the montage.

One image captured the heir to the throne shooting hoops and throwing his hands up with soccer star Tyrone Mings, as the pair met to raise awareness about the issue of homelessness in June this year.

Other clips showed a smiling Prince William posing for selfies with royal fans.

Prince William pictured with his three children George, Charlotte and Louis in a previously unseen snap. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales

And Princess Kate was seen taking part in a spin class during a visit to Wales in February. The royal was also seen going for a walk with radio host Roman Kemp as part of her early childhood-focused Shaping Up campaign, which she launched earlier this year.

Many photos also showed loving moments between the pair, who make headlines any time they show a bit of PDA in front of the cameras.

William and Kate, whose love story has been dramatised in the most recent season of Netflix’s The Crown, can be seen walking together in formal wear to the June wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein of Jordan. The couple also stunned in a red carpet appearance at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess Kate and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

Other previously seen snaps included in the video came from Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day photoshoot in May this year, and the royals’ Christmas portraits.

Their Christmas Day message shared on social media read, “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!”

Their family portrait made headlines when one snap seemed to show Prince Louis’ finger Photoshopped out, reportedly leaving the royals embarrassed.

They celebrated Christmas in matching outfits and attended church together on December 25.



