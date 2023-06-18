Prince William with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George. Photo / Millie Pilkington

Kensington Palace has released a new photo of the Prince of Wales being embraced by his three children for Father’s Day (in the UK).

It shows William on the Windsor Estate, sitting with a paternal arm wrapped around his eldest son, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte sits on her father’s right in a dress decorated with daisies, resting her hands on his knee and smiling up at him.

Prince Louis, the youngest of the trio, has clasped his arms around William’s neck and is grinning broadly.

They are sitting on a bench inscribed with the date 21 April 2016 - the day their great-grandmother, Elizabeth II, turned 90.

It comes after the family celebrated the King’s official birthday in Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, when more than 1400 soldiers lined the Mall and marched in formation around Horse Guards Parade.

Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Louis managed to steal the spotlight from his siblings, sticking out his tongue at spectators and wrinkling his nose at the smell of the horse manure.

Later in the day, he was photographed saluting and covering his ears as 70 RAF aircraft roared over Buckingham Palace during the flypast.

Like his father, the Prince of Wales attended Trooping the Colour on horseback, accompanied by the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh.

It was the first time the monarch had been mounted for the ceremony since 1986, when the late Queen rode her favourite horse, Burmese.