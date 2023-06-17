Prince Louis of Wales attends The King's Birthday Parade known as Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

Prince Louis once again managed to steal the show at Trooping the Colour as he grimaced, saluted and stuck out his tongue through the proceedings.

Over 1400 soldiers paraded in honour of the King’s official birthday on Saturday, but the five-year-old appeared to be in a typically irreverent mood.

Wearing distinctive scarlet shorts, in a nod to the uniform of the Household Division, he pinched his nose and winced at the smell of horse manure as the royal carriage headed out of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping The Colour parade. Louis reacts after allegedly catching a whiff of horse poo. Photo / AP

Prince Louis reacts to something while in a carriage with his siblings during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards parade in London. Photo / AP

His siblings seemed to be more restrained, with Princess Charlotte smiling placidly at the assembled crowds lining the Mall and Prince George appearing serious.

At a later point Louis turned to his stoic brother and gestured in discomfort at the smell, gritting his teeth together.

He also managed to evade the watchful eye of the Queen, also seated in the carriage, as he faced spectators and stuck out his tongue.

Britain's Princess Anne, Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte view the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo / AP

As the children were led across the gravel of Horse Guards Parade for the ceremony, Louis stood apart from his siblings in a pair of red shorts that matched the tunics of the troops standing nearby.

Appearing later on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he covered his ears as 70 aircraft roared over the Buckingham Palace balcony, including the Red Arrows and Typhoon fighter jets.

Louis also clenched his fists, screwed his eyes shut and puffed out his cheeks, apparently imagining he was in one of the planes travelling overhead.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping The Colour parade. Photo / AP

He has previously spoken of his ambition to become a fighter pilot when he grows up.

Standing in front of his mother the Princess of Wales, who was wearing a green dress by Andrew Gn in honour of her regiment, the Irish Guards, he posed for onlookers by saluting.

The slimmed down royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London. Photo / AP

He was flanked by his brother and sister, both of whom were well-behaved and kept their arms down at their sides as the six-minute flypast continued.

Despite his youth, Prince Louis has often proved the family’s star turn when he has appeared on royal visits.

Louis' older siblings kept their composure during the parade. Photo / AP

At the flypast last year, during the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, he jumped up and down with excitement and dramatically clasped his hands against his head to protect against the noise.

According to a lip reader, he told his assembled relatives to “Look at me waving.”

During “the Big Help Out” on the Coronation weekend, he clambered into a digger to perched on his father’s lap and started pulling levers without knowing what he was doing.

Wandering about with paint in his hair, despite Princess Charlotte’s concern, he also attempted to grab toasted marshmallows off his mother.



