Prince William is reportedly hurt over similarities between the hounding of his wife and what his mother, Princess Diana, went through. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is reportedly “hurt” after noting the disturbing similarities between the harassment his wife, Kate Middleton, is experiencing and the “hounding” his mum, the late Princess Diana, went through.

Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor of the Sunday Times, shed light on the escalating rumours that have been surrounding the Princess of Wales’ recent retreat from the public eye.

While on Good Morning Britain, she said: “Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him”.

When questioned as to whether the Prince of Wales feels “sensitive” about the resemblance between how the two women were treated by the media, the royal expert revealed he “always has been”, reports the New York Post.

“Ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university,” Nikkhah said.

William’s late mother Princess Diana died in a car accident in August 1997 while being chased by photographers in Paris.

FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London in November.

Elsewhere, Nikkhah believes Kate will open up about her abdominal surgery and the ensuing recovery at her upcoming royal events. The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public engagements until after Easter, which falls on March 31.

“I think she is going to be much more open about what’s happened, I think she will do it in a natural organic way like on an engagement,” she revealed.

“We have seen William at engagements in the past few weeks and everyone is asking him, ‘How is Kate?’ Saying, ‘Please give these flowers to your wife.’ I think, when she’s out and about, she will be asked about it.”

“I’m not saying she will go into every detail about what surgery she has had, but she might find a way to speak about her recovery, about the places it’s taken her mentally and physically. We know mental health is an important thing for them, that is the way she is going to let the people know (what) has been going on,” she added.

The royal was seen looking “happy, healthy and relaxed” while visiting a farm shop in Windsor over the weekend with her husband and children. A clip of the Princess’ public appearance has since gone viral.

“She has been at the children’s school, school parents have seen her in the past few weeks, she has been seen at this farm shop, so she has been out and about,” Nikkhah said.

Kate Middleton has been photographed in public for the first time since her surgery, in an image published by The Sun.

Another royal expert, Christopher Anderson, weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kate and the editing debacle, adding the late Diana would have approached the situation differently if she had been in Middleton’s shoes.

“Altering a photo is not something that Diana would ever have considered doing because she knew full well that she would be crucified if she did,” Andersen, who wrote The King: The Life of Charles III, revealed to Fox News.

“Diana was a loner. Kate is the consummate team player. The palace wouldn’t have dared ask Diana to apologise for anything — they knew that the answer would be a resounding ‘no.’ "

“Kate, on the other hand, is more compliant, more eager to please,” Andersen added. “Among senior royals, she’s always been more of a ‘go along to get along’ type.”

“One can’t help but feel she is being taken advantage of at a time when it has become increasingly clear that she is coping with a health matter that is more serious than we’ve been led to believe,” he said.

Princess of Wales: First official picture of Kate since surgery released. A new photograph of the royal family was taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales. Photo / Instagram

In the past, William’s brother Prince Harry has compared his wife, Meghan Markle, to Princess Diana.

In the Duke and Duchess’ Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Prince repeatedly slammed the media for “harassing” him his whole life and admitted he was concerned Markle was going to suffer the same fate as his mum, reports Page Six.

“I was terrified of her being driven away by the media,” Harry confessed in the six-episode series.

Similarly, he also addressed the media’s treatment of his wife in the AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See.

“My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did,” he shared.

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened.”

He went on: “You want to talk about history repeating itself — they’re not going to stop until [Meghan] dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”