The documentary comes to Netflix on December 8th. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the royal “hierarchy” in an explosive new trailer for their Netflix docuseries.

The couple – who resigned from royal duties in 2020 – have appeared in a new trailer for their docuseries that is set to send shockwaves across the globe and especially in the royal family as the couple take aim at The Firm.

Due to be released in two parts, with the first on December 8 and the second on December 15, the trailer sees a tearful Meghan tell Harry, “they’re never going to protect you” and aims to show huge comparisons between her and Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

Alongside video snippets of the couple and photos of their time as working Royals, Harry can be heard doing a voice-over saying, “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

He later adds, “It’s really hard looking back on it and thinking what on earth happened?”

The docuseries appears to take aim at the Royal family. Photo / Netflix

The trailer appears to reveal the main message of the docuseries which was initially thought to be Harry and Meghan’s love story. However, based on the recent trailer it looks as though it is about the “hierarchy of the family”.

Harry goes on to say, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, it’s a feeding frenzy” before media headlines about Princess Diana appear on screen quoting her “secret sadness” and “private battle”.

Meghan can then be heard saying, “I realised they’ll never protect you.” before it cuts to a sobering video of the two sitting on a couch and Meghan wiping tears from her eyes while Harry watches with concern.

The name of the series appears to be Harry & Meghan with the caption of the trailer reading Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

The second trailer comes mere days after the streaming giant released an initial 59 second teaser trailer giving royal fans an insight into what they can expect.

The first trailer revealed never before seen photos and videos of the pair and appeared to show a glimpse of Frogmore Cottage where the couple lived before the infamous “Megxit”.

According to Netflix the “unprecedented series” will run in six episodes and explore “from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.”

The bio for the series also reveals it will include interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friends and family as well as historians and journalists.