Prince Harry reportedly issued a blunt 'warning' to his father, King Charles. Photos / Getty Images, AP

King Charles may be a doting grandfather but it seems even the King can be scolded for spoiling his grandchildren.

OK magazine has reported Charles received a firm “warning” from his son Prince Harry while he was shopping for Lilibet’s second birthday.

Speaking to the US-based magazine, a source claimed the King was planning to give his Californian-based granddaughter a lavish gift for her birthday on June 4 until Harry stepped in and told him not to.

The source said, Charles “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

Adding, “He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise.”

However the thoughtful gift reportedly never made its way to Lilibet after Harry asked his father to give something “less extravagant”.

Princess Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's daughter, turned 2 earlier this week. Photo / Misan Harriman

Despite reportedly wanting to give his granddaughter a thoughtful gift, the King did not publicly wish her a happy birthday like he usually does for members of the Royal family.

Speaking to the magazine, a source said the snub was not out of malice but rather because the royals “don’t mark the birthdays of non-working members”.

“They, of course, wish Lilibet a very happy birthday, but nothing will be put out on any channels,” the royal source claimed.

It remains unclear what the princess – who is seventh in line to the throne - received for her birthday or how she celebrated the day but it appears Harry celebrated with her as he missed the first day of his phone hacking court trial in London.

OK magazine further reported the couple celebrated the toddler’s birthday at their Montecito home.

It comes after Harry made a quick trip to London to celebrate his father’s coronation on May 6, which fell on the same day as Archie – his son’s – birthday.

After attending the coronation and spending less than 30 hours on UK soil, Harry hastily returned to the US to celebrate his 4-year-old’s birthday which reportedly involved a “low-key party at home” a source told People magazine.

The Sussexes’ children were last in the UK in June 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The trip was a significant moment for the family, as it was Princess Lili’s first time visiting her British relatives.

Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021, while Archie was born in England in 2019, and hadn’t been back to the country since the family left for the US.