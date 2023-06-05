Lilibet quietly turned 2 at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

The birthday of Princess Lilibet Diana has passed in the UK and the Royal Family’s social media accounts were bare of tributes or birthday messages for the now 2-year-old.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, named after the late Queen and given the middle name Diana after Harry’s mother Princess Diana, is said to have quietly celebrated her 2nd birthday in California on June 4.

However, King Charles’ youngest grandchild did so without a public message from the monarch or any of the Duke of Sussex’s family, who appeared to uncharacteristically ignore the occasion on social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did wish Machester City well after their FA Cup victory on the same day.

⚽️ FA Cup Final day!



Congratulations @ManCity on a brilliant #FACupFinal victory, the latest in a remarkable season.



And commiserations to @manutd you did your fans proud. pic.twitter.com/jPVxOHsu6Y — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 3, 2023

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie celebrated his 4th birthday on May 6, the same day as King Charles’ official coronation. Things were understandably busy for the royals that day, but they did not wish the young Prince a happy birthday either.

But on Lilibet’s 1st birthday, which coincided with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen, Charles and Camilla, as well as brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate sent well wishes on Twitter to Lilibet.

At the time, Kate and William shared “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!” alongside a balloon emoji.

Clarence House shared a similar message on their Twitter account.

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

The youngest Princess had travelled to the UK with her parents and brother where she met her grandfather King Charles III and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

In Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, he shared some heartwarming details of the moment they met, including how she grabbed onto her great-grandmother’s leg.

He recalled his grandmother described Archie and Lilibet as the “sweetest children”.

“She’d expected them to be a bit more…American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious.”

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California.

In Spare, Harry also recalled how he felt the moment his first daughter was born.

“I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don’t be, don’t be, all will be well. I’ll keep you safe.”











