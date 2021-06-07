Prince Harry's royal title dropped from Diana exhibition at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry reveals 'I wanted out of Royal family 'job' in my 20s'. Video / Armchair Expert

Prince Harry is to have his royal titles removed from an exhibition at Kensington Palace displaying Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress.

Labels from the exhibition, Royal Style in the Making, initially read "Lent by HRH [his royal highness] the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex", the Sunday Times reported. However, the inclusion of Harry's HRH title is being blamed on an "administrative error" and will be removed from the exhibition.

The change follows Harry's much-talked-about move to California with his wife, Meghan. The couple stepped down as senior royals early last year, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could retain their HRH styles, but not use them.

This differed from Diana who was stripped of her HRH title completely after her divorce. The couple are able to continue to use their titles of Duke and Duchess, styled, Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and William donated two of their mother's dresses to the exhibition. A spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust said the dresses were "loaned by HRH, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex".

The wedding dress of Princess Diana is displayed during a media preview for the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at Kensington Palace. Photo / AP

They added, "Due to an administration error, for which the Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated."

The labels are currently part of the exhibition which opened last week. It includes Diana's 1981 wedding dress, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, complete with its sequin-encrusted 7.6m train, the longest in royal history.

The other dress on display is the pink suit Diana wore as she left on her honeymoon after marrying Charles, Prince of Wales. The suit, designed by Bellville Sassoon, features ruffle detail and was also worn by Diana during the couple's 1983 Australia tour.

A dress and jacket that Princess Diana changed into on her wedding day made by designer David Sassoon is displayed during a media preview for the Royal Style in the Making exhibition. Photo / AP

Meghan and Harry have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, with two very special royal nods.

Overnight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter, who they have named Lilibet ("Lili") Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan, 39, is said to be "well" after giving birth in California on Friday morning, the couple announced. Their daughter's name makes reference to both her grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, the Queen.