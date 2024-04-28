Prince Harry will travel to the UK in coming days, but his wife Meghan Markle is reportedly not coming with him. Photo / AP

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will return to his home country of the UK in days - but his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet are not expected to travel with him.

A spokesperson for the Invictus Games told the Sun that Harry will fly to Britain to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for the Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8.

The service will mark 10 years since the Invictus Games were established in 2014.

Harry’s visit will mark the first time he’s returned to the UK since Kate Middleton’s announcement that she was undergoing treatment for cancer last month.

Currently, it seems there are no plans for the Duchess of Sussex or the couple’s young children to appear at the service.

Prince Archie will celebrate his fifth birthday on May 6, just two days before the event, falling on the same day as the first anniversary of King Charles’ coronation.

Meghan, 42, has often appeared alongside Harry at Invictus Games events over the years, including in Sydney, Dusseldorf, The Hague and Toronto. But she has not travelled to the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which took place in September 2022.

She also did not attend the King’s coronation, instead staying home in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

The countries taking part in the Invictus Games will send representatives from all over the world to attend the milestone service at St Paul’s next month.

The spokesperson for the Games confirmed those attending will include members of the injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women and veterans.

Several of them will take part in readings during the service, which will be led by the Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett.

However, senior members of the royal family, who have taken part in official engagements for the Games in the past, are not expected to make an appearance.

It’s not yet known where the Duke of Sussex will stay during his visit, but his former UK home is no longer an option, as he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage by the King last summer.

Ahead of his trip, many royal commentators have claimed there could be a reunion between the King and his sons Harry and William, who has just returned to his full-time official duties amid caring for his wife after her cancer diagnosis.

The Invictus Games service will go from 5pm on the day until 6.30pm, clashing with the first Buckingham Palace garden tour, set to go from 3pm to 6pm.