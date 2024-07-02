Prince Harry may be slowly mending his relationship with his father, King Charles. However, it seems his relationship with his brother, Prince William, remains estranged, but a royal expert believes this could quickly change.
Following his departure from royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle have launched countless attacks on the monarchy, resulting in multiple strained relationships and claims that he hasn’t spoken to his brother for months.
Now, a royal expert has revealed how the father of two could earn forgiveness, claiming it would include a statement of vulnerability.
Speaking exclusively to the New York Post, Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, has claimed Harry could very quickly be allowed back into the royal fold if he does one thing.