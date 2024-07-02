“The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake,” Harrold said.

While Harrold believes it could aid in the Prince’s return to the royal family, he admitted the likelihood of it happening is minimal.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is forevermore.”

He continued to claim the California-based prince “will regret” some comments he made in his 2022 novel Spare and insisted Harry has a “big heart” and likely hopes things “would be different” between himself and his family.

It comes after royal author Tom Quinn claimed Charles has been in talks about making a visit to California to spend time with Harry, Meghan and his two grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Prince Harry has rarely seen his brother, Prince William in the years since leaving the royal family. Photo / AP

“Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future,” the expert said.

“So, it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.”

Harry visited London in May, where he saw neither his father nor his brother, Prince William. Charles reportedly had a scheduling conflict, while William reportedly refused to see his brother.