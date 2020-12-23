Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2020 Christmas card.

The card is an artistic impression of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Archie, plus the family's two dogs Pula and Guy. According to The Huffington Post, the photo was taken by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Animal charity Mayhew shared the card on Twitter, writing: "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our patron, the Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community."

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," a spokesperson for the royal couple told The Huffington Post.

Meghan added her own Christmas message on the charity website, writing about the family's charity work over the holiday season.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," she wrote.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

Last year Meghan and Harry released their Christmas card through The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

According to reports, they will spend Christmas this year at their Montecito home along with Archie and Meghan's mother.

Prince William and Kate released their annual Christmas card last week, after it was previously leaked online.

In the picture, which is said to be addressed to the NHS workers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen smiling while sitting outside, accompanied by their adorable three children, 7-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Royal fans on Facebook agreed that Prince Louis' beaming grin steals the show in the festive card.

Cuddled by his parents, the youngest of the Cambridges appears to be laughing heartedly for the photo.