British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly at age 50

Stella Tennant, modelling for Paco Robanne in 1994, has died at the age of 50. Photo / Getty Images

British supermodel Stella Tennant, who rose to fame in the 1990s modelling heyday, has died.

Stella Tennant, far right, with 90s supermodels from left: Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, designer Karl Lagerfeld and Kate Moss. Photo / Getty Images

The aristocratic supermodel died five days after her 50th birthday on December 17.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, she rose to fame in the 1990s, walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She was among models representing the British fashion industry during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the final day of the London 2012 Olympics.

Stella Tennant at her wedding to David Lasnet in 1999. Photo / Getty Images

She married French-born photographer David Lasnet in the small parish church of Oxnam in the Scottish Borders in 1999. They had four children together.

In a statement, her family said: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

"Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.

"Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to an address in Duns, Scottish Borders, around 11.30am on Tuesday 22 December following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

"Her next of kin have been made aware.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Stella Tennant modelling for Valentino in January, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

In 1993, aged 23, Tennant broke into modelling, posing for magazines such as French, British and Italian Vogue as well as Harper's Bazaar.

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and became a muse for the fashion designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Tennant also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry.

In June 2012, Tennant was inducted as Model of the Year in the Scottish Fashion Awards Hall of Fame.