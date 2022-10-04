Harry and Meghan don't want to become "any more unpopular" with the Royal Family. Photo / AP

Peace could be on the cards for the Sussexes and the Royal Family.



The couple are making edits to Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir and urging for "significant" edits in their Netflix docuseries with a royal expert claiming it's because they have had enough of attacking the Royal family.

During an episode of Paul Murray Live, former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart claimed the Californian-based royals don't want to create any more tension between them and the monarchy as they don't want to become "any more unpopular".

The Sun reported Ewart said there are shocking claims in the duke's upcoming book that would be "inappropriate" if released right now.

"The version that's being put about here is that the publisher of the book has said 'if it hasn't got some good stuff, we're not interested' … they want some good goss about the Royal Family," Ewart said.

"But, quite obviously, Harry and Meghan have decided that would be inappropriate at the moment."

The couple reportedly don't want to create anymore tension between them and the monarch. Photo / AP

The former royal editor also said Harry and Meghan may be trying to "back out" of their Netflix docuseries, "They clearly don't want to become any more unpopular with the Royal Family and the British public than they already are."

Page Six reported last week the couple are "in talks" with Netflix to delay their docuseries release until next year however the streaming giant are reportedly keen to push forward with the intended release in December.

An insider said: "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"

Adding, "Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There's a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."

Harry and Meghan have been filming the Netflix documentary for more than a year and have been spotted with a film crew at public engagements, including the Invictus Games earlier this year, after signing a US$100 million ($178m) deal with the company.