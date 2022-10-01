The couple are reportedly pushing for edits in the show. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are working to delay their docuseries.

The couple who signed a development deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from royal duties in 2020 are reportedly "in talks" with Netflix to put the project on hold until next year.

An insider said: "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"

However, an official source from Netflix claimed that the company is keen to have the project ready to release in time for December and alleged there is "a lot of pressure" to complete the project.

The insider told Page Six: "Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There's a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."

Harry and Meghan have been filming the Netflix documentary for more than a year and have been spotted with a film crew at public engagements, including the Invictus Games earlier this year, after signing a US$100 million (NZ$178m) deal with the company.

Prince Harry is reportedly making last-minute changes to his highly anticipated memoir following Queen Elizabeth's death. Photo / AP

The claims come just after days it emerged that the Duke of Sussex is desperately making last-minute changes" to tell-all autobiography following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.

A source said: "The publishers paid $20 million ($35.7m) upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world. But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted. Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King.

He wants sections changed. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late!"

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald