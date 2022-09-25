Prince Harry allegedly wants to make changes to his book following the Queen's death. Photo / AP

Prince Harry is reportedly requesting last-minute changes to his upcoming book following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex is "panicking" that some parts of the book will now be deemed "insensitive" in the wake of his grandmother's death.

Harry, who has already received around half of the $66 million he was offered for a multi-book deal, has allegedly contacted his publishers - but the book has already been signed off.

A source says the publishers found the first draft of the book "disappointing" and asked for improvements.

"Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year," the source says.

"But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King.

"He wants sections changed. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."

Prince Harry's relationship with his family has been strained in recent times. Photo / AP

A promotional statement for the book has previously said Harry is "excited for people to read a first-hand account of [his] life that's accurate and wholly truthful".

Harry and his wife Meghan have already taken a few verbal jabs at the royal family since moving to California, including in their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Relations with the royals have been strained in recent times, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to join his family for a walkabout at Windsor Castle following the Queen's death. Harry also walked beside his brother William as part of their grandmother's funeral procession.

Harry's memoir was due to be published before the end of this year, however it's still without an official release date.