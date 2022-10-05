Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel 'hung out to dry' by former staff

A royal expert has commented on the impact of an explosive new book. Photo / Instagram @misanharriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling the impact of a new book.

The Californian-based royals reportedly feel they are being "hung out to dry" by their former staff as multiple allegations about their alleged behaviour continue to make headlines.

The book, titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown by Valentine Low, has already caught the attention of many royal fans with its explosive extracts but is set to be released in full later this week and promises to make bold claims about why the couple quit royal life.

As a royal reporter for The Times, Low has spoken to many royal sources and included claims from them in his book, including one that Meghan said "I can't believe I'm not getting paid for this", during the couple's 2018 tour.

Low also claimed the Duchess of Sussex yelled at a stressed-out aide in the lead-up to her wedding and it caused the aide to turn to Prince William for comfort.

The couple have reportedly had enough of attacking the Royal family following the Queen's funeral. Photo / AP

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has since responded to some of the allegations and told OK! Magazine he believes the couple will feel like they have been "hung out to dry".

"Some of the people involved will have felt aggrieved at Meghan's hands – and they're free to speak to writers like Valentine.

"Harry and Meghan are going to see these accusations appearing in Valentine's book and I think they are going to believe they have been hung out to dry."

It comes after a former royal editor claimed the couple are making "significant" edits to their Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir as they have had enough of attacking the Royal family and don't want to become "any more unpopular".

The Sun reported Ewart said there are shocking claims in the duke's upcoming book that would be "inappropriate" if released right now.

"The version that's being put about here is that the publisher of the book has said 'if it hasn't got some good stuff, we're not interested' … they want some good goss about the Royal Family," Ewart said.

"But, quite obviously, Harry and Meghan have decided that would be inappropriate at the moment."