Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting baby number two, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

The latest arrival will be the younger sibling to the couple's 1-year-old son Archie, who turns 2 on May 6.

The news was announced on Valentine's Day in the US, with a stunning black-and-white photo taken by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

Harriman snapped the image of a smiling and barefoot Meghan remotely on an iPad.

Meghan is seen cradling her baby bump in a flowing dress, by Carolina Herrera, one she previously wore when pregnant with Archie.

The news is extra special for the royal couple, who let the world in on their miscarriage heartbreak last November.

Meghan penned a moving essay for The New York Times, revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few," she wrote in an honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay about her experience on November 25.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year.

The couple famously shares that their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their difficult decision.

