Harry and Meghan's baby news: Piers Morgan blasted for 'mean spirited' attack

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Piers Morgan has been slammed for his "mean spirited" response to Prince Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today released a black-and-white photo to announce they are expecting their second child.

Piers Morgan has made no secret of his contempt for Meghan and Harry in the past. Photo / Piers Morgan, Twitter

But Morgan, who hosts Good Morning Britain, was not a fan. The UK TV personality called the couple's pregnancy photo "cheesy" and suggested it was hypocritical for them to release a public statement given they've fought so hard for privacy.

BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wEmpDtrWBG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2021

Morgan has made no secret of his contempt for Meghan and Harry in the past, but many felt his latest attack on the royals was unfair.

"I don't get the anger. We all 'release' pictures and information whether famous or not, that's in our control," tweeted Sean Gallacher. "'Private' life is what they don't want to share and that has at times been compromised. I'm not interested in this news or them, but attacking them now feels mean spirited."

'Congratulations' would have done it, Piers. — Rebecca Hutchison (@becksh78) February 14, 2021

There is something seriously WRONG with you Piers. I mean move on man. — Dbtheaven (@dbtheaven) February 14, 2021

BREAKING: Piers Morgan sneers at a couple celebrating a pregnancy after a miscarriage in his latest courageous effort to be a prick all his life. — Nate White (@Ipitythepoorfo1) February 14, 2021

All these flavors and you chose to be salty. pic.twitter.com/FaG89bby3a — Kiera (@HRHLSA) February 14, 2021

Some did agree with Morgan's comment though.

100% true. They want a private life - when it suits them.



Its always good news when a couple announce a pregnancy. But so much for wanting "privacy." — Rory Haczewski (@RoryHaczewski) February 14, 2021

They want to have a Private life. Then send a press release to tell the world they are both having another child. Sure are confusing everyone. Congratulation — Mark (@M_Occomore) February 14, 2021

The world must be going mad when I agree with Piers. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Sabirah Lohn (@SabirahLohn) February 14, 2021

Meghan and Harry also paid a subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana when announcing the pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess released the statement on Valentine's Day in the US — on the same day in 1984, Princess Diana announced she was expecting her second child.

While the pair didn't mention the significance of the date in their statement, it is a safe guess the timing was no coincidence.