Harry and Meghan's baby news: Piers Morgan blasted for 'mean spirited' attack

Piers Morgan has been slammed for his "mean spirited" response to Prince Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today released a black-and-white photo to announce they are expecting their second child.
But Morgan, who hosts Good Morning Britain, was not a fan. The UK TV personality called the couple's pregnancy photo "cheesy" and suggested it was hypocritical for them to release a public statement given they've fought so hard for privacy.
Morgan has made no secret of his contempt for Meghan and Harry in the past, but many felt his latest attack on the royals was unfair.
"I don't get the anger. We all 'release' pictures and information whether famous or not, that's in our control," tweeted Sean Gallacher. "'Private' life is what they don't want to share and that has at times been compromised. I'm not interested in this news or them, but attacking them now feels mean spirited."
Some did agree with Morgan's comment though.
Meghan and Harry also paid a subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana when announcing the pregnancy.
The Duke and Duchess released the statement on Valentine's Day in the US — on the same day in 1984, Princess Diana announced she was expecting her second child.
While the pair didn't mention the significance of the date in their statement, it is a safe guess the timing was no coincidence.