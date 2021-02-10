Four similarities between Meghan Markle's and Princess Eugenie's newborns

Eugenie gave birth at the same hospital as Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents for the first time this week.

And royal fans will have noted that the royal birth shared some similarities to that of Archie, the son of Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry, writes the Sun.

From choosing the same hospital for the birth to raising their sons in the same home, here are the links between the royal second cousins you may not have thought of.

The new royal baby was born on February 9 at 8.55 am, weighing 8lbs 1oz. He was born at the Portland Hospital in London, which is also where Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie in May 2019.

Eugenie herself was born there in 1990.

She and Jack took to Instagram to announce the birth yesterday, sharing a cute black and white photo of their baby son's hands alongside theirs.

It's a similar snap to the one shared by the Sussexes on their Instagram page after Archie's birth in 2019.

In their "first public moment as a family", the couple shared a black and white photo of themselves with Archie at Windsor Castle.

But instead of waiting for Buckingham Palace to announce their son's birth, Jack and Eugenie shared it with her 1.3 million followers along with the official announcement.

When Archie was born, Meghan and Harry did the same, sharing a blue box with the words: "It's a boy!" printed on top.

It seems that neither new mum wanted to go by the royal tradition of posing on the hospital steps with their new baby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have all been presented in this way on the steps of the Lindo Wing, just days and sometimes even hours after being born.

And Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson posed with their baby daughters outside Portland Hospital.

But it would seem that their daughter is following in the Sussexes' footsteps and choosing to give her baby a more private welcome into the world.

The baby's name has not yet been announced, but James is the current favourite with bookmakers, while Arthur is a close second followed by Oliver and Edward.

The similarities don't end there - the baby could even be raised in Harry and Meghan's old home, Frogmore Cottage. Last November, Eugenie and Jack moved into the couple's previous Windsor home, which had recently been renovated.

But they moved out six weeks later to move back in with Eugenie's parents the Duke and Duchess of York at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park so that the pregnant princess could be with her mum and dad during the pandemic.

But their newborn's arrival could mean Eugenie and Jack will settle down in Frogmore Cottage.

She reportedly wants an "ordinary life" for her child and has refused a royal title for her baby. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice "want their own lives" a royal source told the Telegraph UK, although Andrew has pushed them to take on more responsibilities.

"Although Andrew was always pushing for them to have more royal responsibilities, all Bea and Eug have ever really wanted is to live their own lives, while supporting the Queen when the need arises," the source said.

Good Morning Britain reported that the baby will be known as Master Brooksbank.

And Eugenie has reportedly already secured a spot at Marlborough College in Wiltshire for her son, where she herself went to high school. It's also where Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa went and is thought to cost around £39,000 ($74,000) a year.