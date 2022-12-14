The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.

People Magazine has reported that while Prince William and Kate will not be watching the series, they have requested their aides to tune in.

A Palace source told the magazine the relationship between William and Harry remains strained, despite this, William and Kate have still asked their aides to watch the six-part series that airs its final three episodes tonight on Netflix.

Speaking about the brothers’ relationship following the Queen’s funeral in September, a source close to the royals said, “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers,” going on to say, “There is a lot of anger there.”

It comes after the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell docuseries dropped last week and included the former Suits actress telling a story about the first time she met the couple.

The "Fab Four" was previously Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

“When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner,” Meghan said. “I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot.”

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” she added. “I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

She then appeared to make a dig at the royals saying, “I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside,” adding, “There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

A friend of Kate’s has since hit back at the claims telling People Magazine, “Kate is a big hugger”.

The friend went on to say the princess is not only “warm and friendly” but usually greets everyone with a “big hug and a kiss” even going as far as to say it’s an act that comes “naturally” to the mother of three.

The second part of the Californian-based royals’ series is due to be released on Netflix tonight with a final trailer being dropped late last night.

Meghan Markle. Photo / Netflix

In the trailer, Meghan appears to declare war on the royal family as she accused senior members of the Palace of conspiring against her to slander her in the press.

The duchess claimed stories about her would appear online and in newspapers after negative stories about other royals were printed.

“You would just see it play out,” Meghan says.

“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go: ‘We’ve gotta make that go away.’

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”