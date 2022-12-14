The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

Meghan Markle declared war on the royal family last night as she accused senior members of the Palace of conspiring against her to slander her in the press.

In an extraordinary attack, the Duchess of Sussex claimed stories about her would appear online and in newspapers after negative stories about other royals were printed.

Her astonishing allegations were made in a teaser for the final instalment of her and Prince Harry’s Netflix series, which hits screens on Thursday evening.

In the trailer, Meghan accuses the Palace of being involved in a conspiracy to feed stories about her to the press to make other stories about other royals “go away”.

“You would just see it play out,” Meghan says.

“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go: ‘We’ve gotta make that go away.’

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

And Jenny Afia, a partner at law firm Shillings, declares there is a “real war” against Meghan.

“There was a real war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” Afia says.

“This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser adds: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace and so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed.”

In a previous trailer, Meghan claimed she was being “fed to the wolves”.

The Duke of Sussex is seen pondering how things might have been different if the couple didn’t leave the UK to start a new life in the US.

“I wonder what would have happened to us if we had not got out when we did?” he said.

Meghan explained: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Prince Harry said it was then he came to the realisation that “we have to get out of here”.

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan added.

The prince then made an extraordinary claim about “institutional gaslighting”.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said.

It is not clear from the trailer who the prince is referring to.

If the two trailers are anything to go by, the Sussexes look set to burn their bridges with the royal family in an instalment that could include more drama than their infamous Oprah interview, which saw them accuse an unnamed member of the family of being racist.