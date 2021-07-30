Prince George's daily chore reveals 'normal' life of the future king

He may be a future king, but at home, he's just a normal kid. Photo / Instagram

Prince George will one day be King of England but, for now, he still has to listen to mum and dad and do as he's told, just like any other child.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has told US Weekly that William and Kate strive to give their children a life that is as "normal" as possible, and their routine includes daily chores for the kids.

Prince George, who's recently turned 8, has to make his own bed every morning.

"Kate and William don't shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him… George makes his bed every morning," the source told Us Weekly.

"He's not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George… He mixes with children his own age."

It's not just the future king who has to tuck in his own sheets. According to the same source, the Cambridges want Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to learn the same way George has been learning.

"All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you," the source said.

"[The duke and duchess are] raising their kids to be well-mannered and not take their status for granted."

William and Kate reportedly waited until George was 7 to tell him he would be king.

According to a new book, it was Prince William who made the decision to wait until George turned 7 to tell him about his future and explain his royal bloodline to his son.

Author Robert Lacey says the Duke of Cambridge was the one who chose for his son to find out about it later in life than what is normally done, breaking the news to him gradually over time.

William's goal was to give his son a normal life for as long as possible, Lacey says in his book Battle of Brothers.

"From George's earliest days, William made no secret of his wish to spare his firstborn the casual initiation – or non-initiation – that he felt he had suffered as a child," Lacey claims.

According to the Daily Mirror, while it is not known exactly when the conversation with Prince George happened, it is believed to have taken place around his 7th birthday, in July last year.

The author says George did not know why he was pulled away from a Christmas party to pose alongside his father, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother the Queen, for the "Four Monarchs" photo taken in 2019.

"William's aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a 'normal family upbringing' enabling the monarchy to 'stay relevant and keep up with modern times'," Lacey writes.