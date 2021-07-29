Orlando Bloom's surprising public move against neighbour Prince Harry

In this biting animated satire, seven-year-old Prince George spills all the royal “tea” on Buckingham Palace’s residents and staff. Video / HBO Max

They're close neighbours and reportedly even friends – but surely Prince Harry won't be too happy about actor Orlando Bloom's latest project.

Bloom voices none other than Harry himself in the new satirical cartoon series The Prince, which takes a less-than-flattering look at the British royal family.

The trailer dropped overnight, and shows the royals, drawn with exaggerated features, as pampered simpletons waited on hand and foot by their servants in Buckingham Palace.

Created by comedian and writer Gary Janetti, who gained a cult following online for impersonating William and Kate's young son Prince George on Instagram, the new cartoon focuses on the 8-year-old as he navigates life in the palace and at school.

Meghan will be voiced by Condola Rashad while Orlando Bloom will voice Harry. Photo / Youtube

Harry may not mind the portrayal of his family members, given his very public exit from royal life, but he and Meghan also make an appearance in the trailer, inspecting apartments in their new home of LA.

"This might be the smallest palace I've ever been in," says Harry, as voiced by Bloom.

Wife Meghan, voiced by Condola Rashad, tells him it's an apartment – but he still doesn't get it.

"Yes, an apartment palace, I know that. Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace."

The dimwitted portrayal is a surprising new role for Bloom, given he and Prince Harry are now close neighbours in the exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito, California.

Will and Kate also make an apperance. Photo / Youtube

Bloom confessed to The Hollywood Reporter back in August 2020 that he was nervous to take on the role, saying: "I'm a British boy who's very proud of my roots."

But he said wife Katy Perry had convinced him: "Katy saw one bit of it and was like, 'You've got to do this. This is genius'."

Bloom also revealed he hadn't yet met Harry when he signed on to the project.

"This guy is so nice, and I think he's got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains that through this because they're sort of on a pedestal. We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another," he said. "I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I'm honest, it's not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection."

Charles and Camila also make a cameo. Photo / YouTube

In an appearance on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast back in May, Harry revealed he'd struck up a budding friendship with his new neighbour Bloom.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, 'cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," Harry said.

The two have common connections in designer Misha Nonoo – who allegedly played matchmaker for Harry and Meghan – and singer Ellie Goulding. Both the Sussexes and Bloom and Perry attended Nonoo's wedding in Rome in 2019.

Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom are close neighbours in LA and reportedly friends but what will Harry think about this? Photo / YouTube

Royal expert Dicky Arbiter claimed it was Harry who initiated the friendship.

"Harry's befriended Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom thinks, 'Ooh very nice – a friend of the royal family.' It works both ways," Arbiter told the Daily Mail.