Prince Andrew has reportedly hit "rock bottom" following a tense meeting with his brother. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has reportedly hit "rock bottom" following his removal from royal duties.

The claim follows reports over the weekend of a tense meeting between the Duke of York and his brother, King Charles III.

The Mail on Sunday reported the King had told his "totally blindsided" younger brother that he must accept his role in public life is over.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal patronages and military titles in January following a civil lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre. He settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, avoiding a court battle.

The Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers spoke of Andrew's situation during an episode of Paul Murray Live over the weekend.

"He absolutely left himself in complete disgrace due to his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his long-time friend Ghislaine Maxwell," Myers said.

"There was really no way back for him and yet he still thought that he had something to offer the royal family.

"It's not of any surprise to anyone but the Duke of York himself that he's been definitely side-lined ... I definitely see no way back for Andrew at all."

Myers went on to say there was "no love lost" between Charles and Andrew.

"They were once fairly close, but Charles has seen what he has done to his own reputation.

"He's done huge collateral damage to the reputation of the monarchy.

"He really is at rock bottom at the moment."