Prince Albert of Monaco scolds Harry and Meghan for Oprah interview

Prince Albert of Monaco has spoken out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which he deemed "inappropriate".

While most royals have kept mum as they weather the storm of controversy that ensued, the Monaco royal has spoken about his feelings regarding the interview.

Prince Albert said he could understand "the pressures they were under" but believes "these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family" and not made public.

"It did bother me a little bit," he said, in an interview with BBC World News.

Asked what he thought about the interview, Albert told BBC World News' Yalda Hakim: "I think it's very difficult to be in someone's place.

"I can understand the pressure that they were under. But I think this type of public of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family. It doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that," he added.

Prince Albert said he wished Prince Harry "the best" but added that "it's a difficult world out there".

Prince Albert II of Monaco spoke to BBC World News about Meghan and Harry's chat to Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

During the bombshell interview with Oprah, which aired earlier this month, Meghan accused an unnamed member of the royal family of raising "concerns" about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.

The 39-year-old former actress also said she felt "silenced" during her time as a senior working royal, and admitted she had contemplated taking her own life because of the intense public scrutiny she was under.

After the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement admitting the "issues raised" by the couple – who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie a year later – were "concerning" and would be "addressed by the family privately".

The statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

- With Bang! Showbiz