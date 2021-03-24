Prince Harry's boss reveals he started new job months ago, could be earning seven figures

Prince Harry just started working for a Silicon Valley tech start-up. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has been working away at his new job "for months" and could be taking home a seven-figure salary.

Yesterday it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex is now working as the chief impact officer for a mental health app, BetterUp. It's his first role since quitting the royals last year, reports Metro UK.

And his new employer Alexi Robichaux, CEO of the Silicon Valley start-up, told the BBC Harry started working for him a few months ago and likes to be called just "Harry" in the workplace.

"He's been in the role for a couple of months, and we're so excited to share the news with the world," Robichaux said.

"We're partners here, he likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry."

The app matches people up with life coaches and therapists, a bit like a dating app. Major companies including Google and Facebook use it to support their staff's mental health. The app has been valued at £1.25billion ($2.4 billion).

But despite the company's success, Robichaux declined to confirm how much the duke is being paid in his first ever corporate role.

Similar jobs in Silicon Valley companies pay millions of dollars every year, along with bonuses and other perks. Harry's employer also doesn't know what hours he works.

"I'm not worried about hours. I'm worried about contribution and I'm worried about change and positive change."

It's the latest addition to a portfolio of projects for Harry, which includes Netflix shows and a Spotify podcast with wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry will become chief impact officer of BetterUp, the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm plans to announce Tuesday, in his latest foray into business https://t.co/iILatjXklP — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 23, 2021

The pair have also set up the Archewell Foundation to keep up the charity work they began as part of the royal family.

Robichaux revealed that he first started spoke to Harry last year after being connected through a mutual friend. He said Harry had an "incredible attitude" and "energy and enthusiasm" and that they had the same views on mental health - "that we must proactively take care of our minds".

Harry is said to have been using the app himself over the past few months. His new role was first revealed by the Wall Street Journal. He told the publication via email that he intended to "help create impact in people's lives.

"Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."