Get all that extra flavour for no extra effort!

Frying eggs in pesto is so delicious, extra flavour for no extra effort

Take your weekend breakfast up a notch with these pesto-fried eggs. The hot pesto provides all the oil you need for frying the eggs and adds an incredible lift to the flavour. This is an easy but impressive breakfast when you want to start the day with something special.

Pesto fried eggs recipe

Serves two

Ingredients