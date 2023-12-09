Patrick Dempsey thinks TikTok has made life 'quite empty'.

The Ferrari actor believes there is “real meaning and real wealth” in being “of service” to others and thinks society needs to change and encourage more collective responsibility.

Asked the biggest lesson he’s learned in his career, he told Radio Times magazine: “When I was in Rome, working on a project, I discovered Marcus Aurelius’ stoicism.

”And one of the things that I took away is that we are here to serve and if you do something that is of service, then that’s real meaning and that’s real wealth.

”That is something that, as a society, we need to get back to.

”Because with TikTok and having to look a certain way… At the end of the day, [life] is quite empty.

”But when you’re doing something positive for the collective, that’s real wealth.”

The 57-year-old star - who has Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby with wife Jillian Fink - recently credited his sons for helping him to stay active.

He told People magazine: “I have teenage boys who keep me very active and I need to stay in shape to keep up with them. So, they’re on me about my diet, about am I training enough, am I working hard enough. They’re very good for me and I appreciate that and they challenge me.

”And you just want to stay active. The older you get, the more work you have to put in just starting at the baseline you had when you were in your 20s. And psychologically it’s really good for you and I want to be active, I want to be able to move around.

”You feel much better that way. So, I get up in the morning, I do my workout in the gym at the house, and then I’ll play some tennis or something with the kids or do some cycling and try to stay active.”

On the other hand, Patrick revealed that his daughter is always indulging his sweet tooth.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star said: “I just love bread products and my daughter’s a great pastry chef and she’s always experimenting so I’m always eating that. So, that’s my weakness - it’s bread products and sweets. I love the sweets.”