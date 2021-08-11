Voyager 2021 media awards
Pak'nSave, Countdown, New World: Which supermarket makes it most difficult for your diet?

6 minutes to read
Does your time in the supermarket threaten to derail your healthy eating efforts too? Photo / Getty Images

By:

Senior Writer, Lifestyle and Entertainment

Trying to eat well is tough. Rebecca Blithe investigates which supermarket makes it the most difficult to stick to your healthy shopping list.

It began with a $1000 bet. My partner and his brother

