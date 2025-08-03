“The energy, warmth, and spirit I feel in Australia and New Zealand have stayed with me, and returning will be an opportunity to reconnect, reflect, and be reinspired — together. I look forward to sharing stories, ideas, and meaningful connection about what’s possible in our lives moving forward.”

Oprah Winfrey last appeared in New Zealand at Auckland's Spark Arena in December 2015.

Winfrey, 71, who is worth US$3.2 billion, will be in conversation with a moderator, although it has not yet been revealed who that will be.

Ticket prices have not been announced. Her last Auckland show ranged in price from $109 up to $2510 for a VIP package that included having a photo taken with Winfrey and being in the audience for a “soundcheck experience”.

Her 2015 show saw Oprah appear on stage alone. Hilary Barry interviewed her in a one-hour televised special that was broadcast on Three a few days ahead of the sell-out Spark Arena show.

Still from the 2015 interview When Hilary Met Oprah.

On a recent episode of her The Oprah Podcast, Winfrey interviewed former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern for the release of her memoir A Different Kind of Power.

The pair discussed Winfrey’s 2017 visit to the South Island, where she filmed Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time in Central Otago.

“I have never experienced a world like that,” Winfrey said. “It’s like you’re driving along and you turn a corner and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, everything is breathtaking’.”

A screenshot from Oprah Winfrey's YouTube interview with Dame Jacinda Ardern for The Oprah Podcast.

Ardern said she had seen Winfrey speaking about how she would love to return to New Zealand for a hiking holiday, an experience that has been on her bucket list.

“You said you couldn’t find anyone who would be willing to hike with you,” Ardern said. “There are five million people who would go on a hike with you.”

The tour dates might allow Winfrey to fit a hiking trip in - she starts the tour in Sydney on December 5, followed by shows in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne, ending the tour in Auckland on December 15.

Oprah Winfrey spotted taking a walk on Mt Eden in December, 2015

When she visited Auckland in December 2015, Winfrey was spotted walking up Mt Eden, dining at One Tree Grill, and made a private visit to Orakei Marae, which she told the Herald at the time was “a truly spiritual experience”.

Dressed in a kakahu, she was greeted by a pōwhiri and toured the marae.

“To be in the presence of people who... have, not just regard, but reverence for who they are, where they’ve come from, who their people are, respect for their ancestors... I think, if everyone in the world did that it would be a different world,” Winfrey said, after her visit.

Oprah Winfrey was welcomed onto Orakei Marae on her December 2015 visit.

She also hosted a small VIP pre-show gathering, where guests included Lady Bronagh Key, Dame Trelise Cooper, Annabel Langbein, Maria Tutaia, Karen Walker, and Steve Hansen.

When she returned in 2017 for the Wrinkle in Time shoot, Winfrey posted photos of Central Otago to her millions of Instagram followers, with a hashtag ‘I love New Zealand’.

Paul Dainty AO, from tour promoters Dainty, says Winfrey is a “cultural icon” with an influence that spans generations.

“Her ability to engage, uplift, and empower audiences is unparalleled. We’re honoured to bring this extraordinary event to Australia and New Zealand — it’s not just a conversation, it’s a moment that will resonate with people from all walks of life.”

American Express Card Member pre-sales start at 10am on Wednesday, August 6, with general public tickets on sale on Friday, August 8.

Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly Australia & New Zealand dates and venues

Sydney: Thursday, December 4, 2025 – ICC Sydney Theatre

Thursday, December 4, 2025 – ICC Sydney Theatre Adelaide: Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Brisbane: Monday, December 8, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Monday, December 8, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Melbourne: Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Plenary, MCEC

Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Plenary, MCEC Auckland: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – Spark Arena

For more information visit tegdainty.com