Opinion: Why Nigella's 'sexy' banter puts me off my food

7 minutes to read
"The fact is Nigella has such abundant natural sex appeal, she doesn't need to channel Jessica Rabbit or Barbara Windsor," writes Rowan Pelling. Photo / BBC

Daily Telegraph UK
By: Rowan Pelling

OPINION:

As TV's sauciest cook removes a sexual slur from one of her recipes, it's time to admit her arch-flirt persona has run its course.

At what moment in culinary history did we reach Peak

