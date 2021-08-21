Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kiwi chef Ben Shewry on life, lasagne - and 200 days of lockdown at Melbourne's Attica

5 minutes to read
A Melbourne lockdown lasagne from Taranaki-born Attica restaurant owner Ben Shewry. Photo / Supplied

A Melbourne lockdown lasagne from Taranaki-born Attica restaurant owner Ben Shewry. Photo / Supplied

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

As Melbourne marked its 200th day in lockdown, Kiwi chef Ben Shewry shares the secret - and staggering statistics - behind the takeout dish that's helping keep his restaurant afloat.

How many Taranaki lasagnes does

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.