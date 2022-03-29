Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Opinion: Let's be honest about periods – we owe it to our daughters

4 minutes to read
Turning Red by Disney is a welcome glimpse at reality. Photo / Disney+

Daily Telegraph UK
By Bryony Gordon

OPINION:

Disney and Pixar's new film, Turning Red, tackles periods in a refreshingly honest way – a fact of life we shouldn't brush under the carpet.

We have only a few rules in our house,

