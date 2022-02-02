For every product purchased by Fullers360, Dignity will donate the equivalent to menstruators in need across Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

In a bid to tackle period poverty, local tourism operator Fullers360 - who run ferry services to Auckland's Hauraki Gulf islands and the Coromandel - has announced they will provide free tampons and pads for all customers and crew.

They are the first New Zealand tourism operator to do so.

It's estimated that 700,000 New Zealanders who menstruate live in extreme poverty, and are unable to afford menstrual products.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne said the business recognised that, just like soap or toilet paper, period products should be treated as a basic necessity.

"Our people and passengers deserve to have access to period care products in any bathroom just like they can access toilet paper and hand soap. We're incredibly proud to be able to provide free period care and encourage people to take what they need," Horne said.

Since 42 per cent of Fuller360's marine crew are menstruators and many spend their working day stationed at a DoC protection island, the company said offering free period products was "a no brainer".

Fullers360 Crew Development Manager, Natasha Colville, said it would also take away the worry one can feel while at work.

"There are days when you're on the ferry for your shift without any access to a nearby pharmacy or supermarket; or you may be stationed at a DoC protected island and there's nowhere at all to get what you need," she said.

"It's amazing to see the business acknowledge the need for period product accessibility, this will make a massive difference to anyone who uses these products".

In addition, the company has partnered with New Zealand social enterprise Dignity, who will donate one period product to someone without access, for every period product Fullers360 purchases for their employees and passengers.

Established in 2016, Dignity aligns with businesses and uses a 'buy one give one' model that provides products to staff and sends an equivalent amount to 203 schools, youth and community organisations who cannot afford period products.

Dignity General Manager Anika Speedy says they are thrilled to be part of a transport and tourism first for New Zealand.

"Period stigma and a lack of access to period products has a negative impact on the education, work and social opportunities available to people across Aotearoa," she said.

The issue has only worsened since Covid-19.

"Dignity and other providers have seen a huge increase in demand for period products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 90 per cent of community groups surveyed by Dignity in 2021 reported cost was the main barrier to accessing period products."

By providing products onboard and in office bathrooms, Horne said they hope to play a part in closing the period equity gap in Aotearoa.