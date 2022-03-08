Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

One year on from Oprah: Harry, Meghan and the year that wasn't

15 minutes to read
Millions around the world tuned in to Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Harry and Meghan on March 7, 2021. Photo / Harpo Productions

Millions around the world tuned in to Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Harry and Meghan on March 7, 2021. Photo / Harpo Productions

Daily Telegraph UK
By Camilla Tominey

OPINION:

"We have been brought together for a reason," declared Prince Harry, praising his "incredible" wife as they accepted a top accolade at last month's annual NAACP Image awards.

Appearing together at a public event

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.